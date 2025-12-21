Police raid on gambling den in Gulmandi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City Chowk police raided an active gambling den in the Gulmandi area of the city’s central settlement on Saturday night at 8 pm. They seized gambling equipment worth over Rs 1.64 lakhs and took 14 people, including a woman and the driver, into custody.

Among those arrested was the owner, Vishnu Tanwani. This marks the second police raid at the same location in five months. According to police sources, illegal gambling was taking place in the hall on the first floor of the Dada Dosa Hotel, owned by Vishnu Tanwani, in the Gulmandi area. The crime branch had raided this location in July, arresting 23 gamblers. Despite this, the gambling den resumed operations, prompting City Chowk police to act. Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Atulkar and assistant commissioner of police Sagar Deshmukh, the City Chowk team conducted the raid around 8.20 pm on Saturday. Those taken into custody included gambling operator Vishnu Tanwani (62), Sunita Dabhade, Digambar Walde, Sanjay Bhairav, Sheikh Nadeem, Mahesh Jain, Kishor Shejwal, Suresh Jadhav, Vishnu Gaikwad, Suraj Javle, Raju Jaiswal, Gautam Gawai, Anil Wahul, and Naveen Bangarkar. The police seized gambling materials, expensive mobile phones of various brands, and cash of Rs 57,510, totaling over Rs 1.64 lakhs. The operation was carried out by police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi and the city Chowk police team including Srinivas Royalwar, Sub-Inspector Sanjay Rathod, Assistant Fauzdar Munir Pathan, Havaldars Irfan Khan, Ghodke, Tekle, Tribhuvan, Pandit, Wahul, Jarwal, and Patil. A case has been registered at City Chowk police station.