Police recovers Rs 13 lakh cash; gold ornaments weighing 58 tolas from RDC’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) swung into action after the arrest of the resident deputy collector and the revenue assistant on Tuesday afternoon. The ACB superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Atole alerted the second squad, who then searched the residence of RDC Vinod Khirolkar. The squad found cash Rs 13.06 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 58.9 tolas and silver ornaments weighing 3.553 kg.

Meanwhile, the search in Tribhuvan’s house was underway till late in the evening. Both of them will be produced in court on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Sensation in tehsil and district administration

The post of Khirodkar is of Class I category. Hence the second case of a Class I officer in ACB trap after the additional tehsildar Nitin Garje (on May 15) created a sensation not only in the city, but also in tehsil office and revenue administration.

According to ACB data, several revenue officers have been caught in bribery and corruption cases, effectively tarnishing the image of the revenue department.

In Paithan, tehsildar Mahesh Sawant, Chandrakant Shelke, and Sarang Chavan were implicated.

In the City Additional Tehsil Office, Kishor Dekhmukh and Nitin Garje were caught accepting bribes.

Besides, Revenue Assistant Sharad Patil, Harish Shinde, Assistant Revenue Officer Kashinath Birkalwad, and Village Revenue Officers Pravin Dilwale, Dilip Jadhav, and Amita Langde were also involved in corrupt practices.

Earlier, in 2010, during the Gairan (grazing land) land scam, the then RDC Shelke had put the revenue administration in a tight spot. Later, Khirolkar landed in the ACB trap for accepting bribes.