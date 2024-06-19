Police recruitment mars with break down of RFID on 1st day

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The recruitment process for 359 posts of police constables and drivers in city and district police departments began on Wednesday.

Even after the process started at 5 am, the physical test of many aspirants was not completed until evening. Candidates were seen sitting all day, waiting for the physical test. The candidates asked how they would have the energy to run the 1600m and 100m and shot put test on an empty stomach.

The speed of the process slowed down as the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, which was introduced for the first time in the State, broke down. So, many candidates were worried, waiting for the physical test until evening.

The candidates arrived at the divisional sports complex at 4 am, but, waited until 2.30 pm today empty stomach for the physical test. Some of the aspirants said that the physical test needs to be conducted before noon as how can one run for 1600 meters at 4 pm?

There is a challenge for the police administration to complete the recruitment process in a short period of time as the number of applicants is ten times more than the post. However, it is feared that the poor planning of the State Government will affect the candidates more than the police.

Is it possible to conduct a test of 2300 candidates per day?

- To avoid human intervention in the recruitment process, the State Government decided to use the Radio Frequency Identification system this year. But in the recruitment process, it broke down at the eleventh hour. So, a conventional running test had to be done.

-- number of application forms is ten times compared to the posts. As the duration of the recruitment process is short, it is a challenge for the city police to hold a test of 2300 candidates on a single day.

--Even after starting the process at 5 am, the test is being held until evening on the first day. As a result, some were empty stomachs and waiting for their term in the test. The reason is that eating affects field testing. Moreover, the aspirants expressed strong displeasure as high temperatures after 12 noon may affect the strength of the candidates.

-There are a total of 17,471 posts of police constable in the State.

- Nearly16,133 youth applied for the 212 posts of city police.

- A total of 4,418 application forms were submitted for 147 posts in the District Police Force.

Expensive food

Mess owners charged high prices for meals for the candidates. Their banners were displayed everywhere outside the field. Candidates from rural areas were surprised to see the price of vegetables, rice and chapatis. Many of them had to eat Vada Pav while waiting for the physical test due to the high prices of meals.

What will happen to 70 K candidates?

- The recruitment process for jail staff is starting on June 28. The city police will have to conduct this recruitment process also. So, they have to complete the current recruitment before that.

- Over 70,000 candidates applied for 315 posts of jail staff. Therefore, if the process continues at this speed, what will happen to the 70 K candidates?