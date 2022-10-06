Police rescue woman from mob

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A mob nabbed a mentally challenged woman on suspicion of the kidnapping of children in Ambedkarnagar area on Thursday. On receiving the information, Cidco police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. After inquiry, the woman was handed over to her relatives, said PI Sambhaji Pawar.

Police said, some people spotted a woman talking to a five-year-old girl in lane no. 3 in Ambedkarnagar. They suspected her to be a member of the gang of kidnappers. When they inquired about her, she could not reply as she was mentally challenged. Some people also slapped her.

On receiving the information, PSI Ashok Avchar, Kailas Annaldas, and Krishna Ghayal rushed to the spot and rescued the woman from the clutches of the mob. She was then brought to the police station.

The police called the relatives of the woman. They told the police that she is mentally challenged and is being treated. She was then handed over to them.

4 similar incidents occur earlier

Earlier, four such incidents occurred when the public beat innocent people over suspicion of kidnapping. Three incidents were reported in rural areas of the district. CP Nikhil Gupta and SP Manish Kalwaniya have appealed to the people not to breach the law and inform the police immediately in such cases.