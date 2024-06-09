Police return bag of lady teacher in 30 minutes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Personnel of Pundliknagar Police Station succeeded in searching a forgotten bag of a lady college teacher. The bag was containing a gold chain of four tolas and cash of Rs 28,000.

According to details, Shilpa Ashwin Wangekar (Harshanagar, Nanded) who is a college teacher in Nanded going to Cidco Bus Stand from Shivajinagar by auto rickshaw at 12 noon on Sunday. She forgot the bag in the auto-rickshaw on reaching the bus stand.

Shilpa informed the Police immediately. ASI Sunil Mhaske, Kalyan Nikma and Police Mitra Sanjay Kharat obtained the mobile number of the driver from Shivajinagar Auto Rickshaw Stand. Police searched the bag within half an hour from the driver and handed it over to the lady teacher.