Police route march in industrial city amid election preparations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Waluj MIDC police station held a route march along the main roads on Saturday. Checkpoints were also set up at Bajajnagar and Ranjangaon Phata for thorough vehicle inspections.

A route march began at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar, covering key locations such as Ranjangaon Phata, the Gram Panchayat office, Datta Nagar Phata, NRB Chowk, Indraprastha Colony, Jaybhavani Chowk, Amrapali Buddha Vihar, Annabhau Sathe Chowk in Wadgaon, Mohta Devi Chowk, and Hi-Tech College. The march included 10 officers and 30 police personnel from MIDC Waluj police station, and three BSF officers and 12 personnel.

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, a police route march was conducted in the industrial city under the guidance of CP Pravin Pawar, DCP Nitin Bagate, and ACP Mahendra Deshmukh. Before the march, a thorough vehicle inspection was held at checkpoints in Maharana Pratap Chowk, Bajajnagar, and Ranjangaon Phata. The operation involved PI Krishna Shinde, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Bhagyashree Shinde, Pravin Patharkar, Sandeep Kale, Vinod Abuj, Head Constable Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, Constable Vikram Wagh, Yogesh Shelke, Syed Chand, and three BSF officers.

Photo Caption: Waluj MIDC police conducted a route march and vehicle inspections at checkpoints in Bajajnagar and Ranjangaon Phata in the industrial city.