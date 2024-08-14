Police security enhanced in Bamu after threat of snake release
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 11:10 PM2024-08-14T23:10:02+5:302024-08-14T23:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Prahar Janshakti Party has supported the agitation started by the contractual employees at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University since August 9.
Prahar Janshakti Party office-bearers had announced to release of a snake in the chamber of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday.
City unit president of Prahar Party Kunal Raut said that the police administration and the university administration worried over this announcement, and deployed heavy police force. Later, a delegation led by Raut held discussions with the VC.