Police seize nylon manja, bike

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

City police seized the banned nylon manja, which is proving dangerous for birds, animals and human being. The police seized bike and manja worth Rs 8,000, all amounting Rs 32,700.

The police seized nylon manja worth Rs 1,300 from Mahesh Laxman Mane (Rokadiya Hanuman Colony) at Vishnunagar area. In another incident, the police seized manja worth Rs 6,400 from Tanmay Satish Jadhav (Mitravihar Colony) and Rajesh Sharad Gote (Aloknagar, Shantinagar). The police also seized a motorcycle worth Rs 25,000. Cases have been registered in Jawaharnagar and Pundliknagar police stations.