Police seize vehicles stolen from Tehsil premises

District collector had raised concern about the theft of trucks from Tehsil office premises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The theft of five Hyva trucks and one JCB from the premises of the Tehsil office has prompted swift action by the police. The vehicles have been seized and are currently in the custody of the City Chowk police. The incident had raised questions and drawn the displeasure of Collector Astik Kumar Pandey regarding how such thefts could occur from a secure location like the Tehsil office premises.

Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar received a letter from the City Chowk police on Thursday, notifying her about the seizure of the stolen vehicles. A complaint was filed with the police regarding the theft of all the vehicles from the Tehsil premises. Tehsildar Pawar stated that the seized vehicles were handed over to the police on the day of the operation. Due to the lack of space at the Karmad police station, the trucks were temporarily kept within the Tehsil office premises. However, they were stolen on the same night. The tehsil officials had lodged a complaint with the police.

How are the trucks stolen

The theft of trucks from such locations is often attributed to illegal minor mineral and sand miners, as well as transporters involved in illegal activities. Revenue department officials usually impound the vehicles during police actions. However, the miners make efforts to release the vehicles on the spot if possible. If the revenue officer insists on further action, a notice for a tenfold fine is issued. Until the fine is paid, vehicles remain in the custody of the police or the revenue administration.

Similar incidents reported

On March 22, four Hyva trucks were seized by officials in the Naigaon area and were kept at the rural Tehsil office. Fines were collected for two of the vehicles, but the remaining two were stolen by criminals on the same night. Another instance occurred on the night of April 13, when six Hyva trucks and one JCB were stolen from the premises of the Tehsil office.