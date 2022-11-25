Police seized suicide note from deceased’s room

Aurangabad: A police team on Tuesday seized a suicide note written on the digital board of the hostel room of a research student who committed self-immolation on Monday.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, Gajanan Khushalrao Munde (30, Daba Digraj, Jintur, Parbhani), was a Ph D researcher in the Zoology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and was staying at Bamu’s Siddhart Hostel.

He set himself on fire at the Government Institute of Forensic Science on Monday afternoon. He had also hugged a female Ph D researcher Pooja Kaduba Salve (N-7 Cidco) while being ablaze due to one sided-love.

Gajanan Munde sustained 90 per cent burn injuries while Pooja who is a researcher in Biophysics received 40 per cent burns in the incident. Both of them were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital.

The youth died while undergoing treatment at GMCH last night. Doctors from the GMCH said that Pooja is battling for life as her condition is critical.

Gajanan and Pooja gave different statements to the police against each other. This made the case more complicated. So, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta guided police officers in the probe to bring the real condition to light.

Since the case related to a female, the probe was handed over to the police inspector of Osmanapura Police Station Geeta Bagwade.

A team comprising deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aparna Gite, ACP Ashok Thorat and police inspector of Begumpura Police Station Prashant Potdar, Geeta Bagwade, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, Vikramsingh Chouhan visited the spot of the crime and also hostel of the youth for the panchnama. They recorded the statements of friends, teachers, and co-researchers of the deceased and the injured girl.

Police broke the lock of Gajanan’s hostel room at the university and conducted panchnama after seizing a suicide note, two-wheeler and other materials. University registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Bhaskar Sathe and officers were present.

Box

Seeks apology from parents

In his eight lines suicide note, Gajanan requested his parents to forgive him as he had no option but to end his life. “The girl had taken Rs 2 lakh to 2.50 lakh from me. She also was blackmailing me. Her relatives threatened me of breaking my limbs. You (parents) should remain alert from her. I have not done anything for you this life. But, I will compensate it after I am reborn,” he stated in the suicide note. Police also recovered a piece of paper in which he had mentioned harassment from the girl.