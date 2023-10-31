Police start taking measures in view of Maratha reservation agitation; staff leaves cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City police started taking preventive measures since Monday night due to the Maratha reservation agitation which is being staged at 21 different places in the city.

Police administration cancelled the leaves of police personnel to maintain the law and order situation. Also, police personnel were deployed around the residences of public representatives to avoid any untoward incident. The police machinery in the State became alert after incidents of arsons were reported in Beed and Majalgaon.

The leaves from senior officers to constables were cancelled. Those who were on leave were called back on duty since Monday evening. The personnel of the confidential branch of police started contacting office-bearers and activists of Maratha organisations. The staff members of the crime branch and local police are keeping a vigil throughout the night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate held discussions with the agitators of the Maratha reservation on Tuesday morning. He urged them to take the police into confidence and agitate peacefully. He also said that senior members of the community should guide youths. After the meeting, the leaders of the community assured the police of doing agitation in a democratic way.

Police inspector of the Crime Branch Sandeep Gurme, Ashok Bhandare of the Special Branch, Chandrakant Bharad, Sunil Kotkar, Sukanya Bhosale, Kamlakar Jagtap, Suresh Wakde and others were present.

Box

Coordination with agitators

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya said, “All the agitations are being held peacefully in the city. We are maintaining harmony and coordination with the agitators. No untoward incident will happen in the city. One should not believe rumours on social media.

Box

Liquor sale bans for two days

The district administration decided to ban the sale of liquor in the district for two days to maintain law and order in view of the Maratha agitation for the reservation. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey issued orders on Tuesday morning. The orders will be in force up to Wednesday midnight. The State Excise Department is on alert to avoid liquor sale illegally. The superintendent of the department Santosh Jhagade said that their teams will keep a watch on bars, hotels and motels throughout the day on November 1. He said that stern action would be taken if anyone was found selling liquor illegally.