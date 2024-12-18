Police ties nylon string around 4 suspects' necks in raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have intensified raids on sellers of dangerous Chinese nylon kite string. In two days, four sellers, including bookstore owners and technicians, were arrested and cases filed.

Although Makar Sankranti is in January, kite flying begins in November across the city. People of all ages participate in the activity. However, the use of dangerous nylon kite string to cut others' kites has increased. In the past month and a half, six people, including a young cricket player, were seriously injured due to nylon kite string. Last year, the High Court reprimanded the police and municipal authorities over selling nylon kite string. In response, the city police began a search campaign in December.

--------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Raids on bookstores and kite string sales

The Crime Branch raided bookstores in Mayur Park on Tuesday. They found Rahul Autade (Mhasobnagar) selling nylon kite string. The police seized four rolls of kite string from him. In another raid, Ganesh Chandel (Sindhi Colony) and Kishore Une (Rohidaspura) were arrested for selling harmful kite string. Goods worth Rs. 60,000 were seized from them. In a fourth raid, the City Chowk police arrested Syed Khizroddin(23, Nawabpura) in Shahganj for selling kite string. Khizroddin, a technician, had 10 large bundles of kite string in his possession. Cases were registered at Harsul, MIDC Waluj and City Chowk police stations.