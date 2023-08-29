Police tracing IP address of email sender in missing woman's case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Pakistani youth lured a businessman’s wife by extending help to her in making a career in modelling. Sensation prevailed after the ATS received an email stating about her involvement in anti-national activities. It was claimed that the woman Sahina (name changed) had travelled to Saudi Arabia and Libya, but the investigation agency suspected that she would have also stayed in Rawalpindi (of Pakistan) for some days!

The 34-years-old Sahina hails from a high profile family staying in Cidco. She was reported missing from December 2022. After a few months, her husband received a message and photographs mentioning her marriage with the Pakistani youth. On August 3, Sahina surprised one and all by returning to India and the city. However, after her return, an unidentified person sent an email to the police administration stating that she was in touch with the anti-national ISI organisation. This created a sensation amongst the investigating agencies. The Intelligence Department has taken serious cognizance of it. The email was first received by CISF at International Airport in Mumbai.

It so happened that after a few months from the date of Sahina’s disappearance, an unidentified person, on behalf of her Pakistani lover contacted the local family. He shared the photograph of marriage and also marriage certificate in Urdu language. It is now learnt that it was Pakistani youth’s brother Ali who had contacted Sahina’s family.

No evidence of anti-national activity, so far

For the last nine days, the ATS, state Cyber Cell, Intelligence Department and others have been investigating the case. According to high level officers, till to date they had not found any reference regarding involvement of Sahina in anti-national activities. The investigation is going on jointly. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway to locate the sender of the email, trace the route of Sahina and the places she had halted. It is important to prove it technically for the investigating agencies.