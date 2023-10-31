Policeman arrested for abusing senior officer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A policeman of the traffic branch was arrested on October 29 for drunk driving and abusing a senior officer at the police commissionerate.

According to police, the policeman, Deshraj Gujar More, entered the commissionerate in his four-wheeler, taking a zig-zag turn. A senior official warned him to stop, but More started abusing the official. During a search, the police found a pistol-like object with him, which turned out to be a cigarette lighter.

More was immediately arrested and a case was registered against him in the Begumpura police station. API Hareshwar Ghuge is further investigating the case.