Policeman booked for torturing wife

Aurangabad, May 8:

Satara police have booked a policeman posted in the SP office and five others on the charges of torturing his wife for dowry. The victim was tortured mentally and physically between the period July 24 and November 26, 2021, she mentioned in the complaint.

Accused Shubham Ashok Mahale (Sudhakarnagar) works as a driver with police deputy SP office. He drove away his wife from the house demanding her to bring Rs 5 lakh from her parents. Hence, she was staying with her parents. On January, 2022, she lodged a complaint with women’s complaint redressal cell against her husband Shubham, father-in-law Ashok Mahale, brother-in-law Sagar Mahale and mother-in-law. A case has been registered with Satara police station while PSI Shankar Shirsath is further investigating the case.