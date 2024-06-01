Policing on zero crime tolerance & corruption-free policy: CP Sandeep Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A fixed policy will be adopted against increased addiction in the city. The policing will now be done on 'zero crime tolerance, transparent and corruption free policy,” said Sandeep Patil, after taking the charge of the post of Commissioner Police (CP).

It may be noted that Manoj Lohiya retired as CP of the city on May 31. Sandeep Patil was given the additional charge of the post. He entered CP office at 10 am on Saturday. After joining the charge of the office here, Patil took information and current condition of the city from Deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) Nitin Bagate, Navnit Kanwat and Prashant Swami and ACP Dhananjay Patil.

Interacting with media persons after taking the charge, CP Patil said that incidents of robberies and molestations would be tolerated. “Policy of zero crime will be adopted. Actions will be taken against habitual criminals under MOCCA and MPDA,” he said.

Measures for safety of industries & citizens

“The city has industries background. It is necessary to streamline traffic and eliminate hooliganism to enhance industries. Police will surely take its own stand to give industries impetus. We will take measures to provide a safe atmosphere to industries and citizens,” he said.

1stposting at the age of 26

Patil was born at Yelur village in Walwa tehsil (Sangli). He completed the school education at Sainik School of Satara. On not getting admission to NDA, he did Engineering education from Islampur and passed UPSC. He got his first posting at Chandrapur at the age of 26.

Indication for full-time

Patil is the head of the Anti-Naxal Operation (ANO). He was additional charge of the post of CP of the city. When he was asked whether he is appointment was full-time or tentative, he avoided giving its answer directly. “I want to make an impression through my work as long as I am here. This is my formula of work. I have led rural areas so far,” he said. The way he held meetings and his wish to work here gives a positive indication of getting full-time charge of the CP’s post.