Political contenders sweltering in the summer heat of election fervour

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The candidates in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency are feeling sultry time while canvassing in the hot summer.

It may be noted that the Constituency will go for elections on May 13. Just 10 to 12 days have left for canvassing among 20 lakh voters in city and rural areas.

There has been a rise in the temperature of the district for the past eight to ten days. With mercury crossing the mark of 40 degrees Celsius, the number of people and vehicles is declining on roads. There are 37 aspirants in the fray. Candidates of top parties are leaving no stone unturned to reach voters. Gathering people in view of summer is not a cakewalk for them. Because of the heat, they are unable to maintain their election schedule. The timing of lunch, dinner and taking medicines (in case any of illness) was affected a lot.

Some of the candidates spend 10 to 12 hours meeting voters through corner meetings, door-to-door canvassing, wedding ceremonies, and social and private functions throught the day.

Candidate of Maha Vikas Aghade Chandrakant Khaire said that he had to be in touch with the activists up to 1 am late at night while with day breaks, his phone starts ringing.

He said after breakfast at home, he had to have lunch (home tiffin) as and when he got the time due to his hectic schedule. “On meeting people at canvassing office, I can have my dinner. I need to maintain my health and take medicines on time. There is no fixed schedule of meals in the day, I take tea or coffee with my activists,” he said.

Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre said that he has been attending seven to eight meetings daily as part of canvassing.

“Due to the scorching sun, I have to cover my head with a handkerchief while going to meet voters in the different parts of the districts. The daily schedule of lunch and dinner has been affected.

Sometimes, I have to take a halt in a village to interact with office-bearers,” he said. Bhumre said that roads are wearing a deserted look in many rural areas because of summer.

Bilal Jaleel, the son of sitting AIMIM MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel said that his father had to attend six to seven public and corner meetings daily for the canvassing. “Our campaigning begins at 9 am in the morning. The routine schedule was affected due to the heat. The meetings have to be arranged in the evening mostly,” he added.