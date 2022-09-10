Political differences seen even in festival

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The differences between Shiv Sena of Uddhav Thackeray vs Shinde Sena-BJP appeared again on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, and Cooperation Minister Atul Save performed ‘Aarti’ at Sansthan Ganpati on behalf of Ganesh Mahasangh after waiting for opposition leader MLC Ambadas Danve.

The ‘Aarti’ had begun when MLC Danve reached. He became angry over this. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire and MLC Danve left the venue to see the commencement of ‘Aarti.’ The dignitaries and others who were present there realised this.

Sena leaders were making an accusation that their leaders are being ignored intentionally in the festival as BJP has domination on Zilla Ganesh Mahasangh.

MLA Haribhau Bagade, district collector Sunil Chavan, Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta, commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Abhijit Choudhary, Utsav Samiti president Vijay Autade were also present for the ‘Arati’ at Sansthan Ganpati.

Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele who was conducting proceedings left the programme when upset Khaire and Danve did not come on the dais despite several requests. However, all the leaders, cutting across the party line, pulled the Rath at Sansthan Ganpati. Dr Bhagwat Karad brought all the leaders to one place.