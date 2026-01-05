Political drama goes viral on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Political unrest during the ongoing Sambhajinagar municipal elections has now spilled onto social media, as dissatisfied workers who were denied tickets are being widely mimicked by digital creators across Maharashtra. Viral videos of the city’s political scene, especially the so-called “viral aunties,” are attracting millions of views and thousands of comments. Incidents such as a Shinde Sena worker crying and rolling on the ground outside guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat’s residence, or women activists protesting in front of ministers’ cars over denied tickets, have been recreated humorously in reels. Captions like “After the party cut the tickets…” show workers’ frustration, including lines such as “I gathered so many women,” “Served tea to so many,” and “Carried flags for years,” turning tense political drama into widely shared comedy online.