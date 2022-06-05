Political encounter of CM aspirants in BJP - Dr Gorhe

MLA Munde, Khadse targeted

Aurangabad, June 5:

Political encounters are done of those who express their desire to become chief minister in the BJP. Former MLA Pankaja Munde, Eknath Khadse both expressed their desire to become the CM. Their current condition is well known, said Dr Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council while criticizing the BJP at a press conference on Sunday.

Dr Gorhe said, while in BJP, Khadse made a statement that the alliance had died. It is heard in many places including Mumbai that Khadse was made to speak on bad and bitter issues and good issues were given to other leaders. The BJP currently takes decisions through one person. The party should give Munde a chance. She claimed that our candidate would be elected to the Rajya Sabha. Justice will also give those in jail a chance to vote. She mentioned that Ramesh Kadam and Arun Gawli got the opportunity to vote while they were in jail. Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar, MLC Ambadas Danve, Raju Vaidya, Ashok Patwardhan were present.

Renaming of Aurangabad in the hands of the Centre

The issue of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar is in the hands of the Central government. The State government has sent proposals. The claims made by the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad about the proposals are misleading.