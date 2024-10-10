Political leaders reprimanded for making statements on water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Expressing displeasure, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice R G Khobragade on Thursday reprimanded the political leaders for making contradictory statements about the water supply scheme as it is creating confusion among people.

Representing the Government, Chief Government Pleader Amarjitsinha Girase assured the court of conveying its displeasure to the concerned people.

Amicus curiae (friend of the court) Sachin Deshmukh brought to the notice of the court that leaders of different political parties were making statements when the case was sub-judiced.

Some leaders claimed that they got approved the water scheme and water would be supplied through the scheme to the city by December month while others said that water could not be supplied through the new water supply scheme.

Sachin Deshmukh said that such contradictory statements can create confusion among people. He requested the court to take serious note of these statements. Amarjitsinha Girase informed the court the State Government appointed a new divisional commissioner on June 25 as per its orders.

Assistant Solicitor General Ajay Talhar said the Central Government constituted a 'State Level Environment Committee' about sand mining, as per the directives of the court.

A joint inspection of the number of trees, cut for the water supply scheme, was conducted as per directives of the court dated June 7 and a report of the number of trees planted in place of the felled trees was submitted.

Similarly, 267 trees were cut down on Jalgaon Road and 2,670 trees were planted in return. A report was submitted to the court stating that 317 trees were cut on Paithan Road and 3170 trees were planted. Adv Tope drew the attention of the court towards the condition of city roads dug for pipeline work. On this, the court said that the directives were given in its orders dated June 7.