Political one-upmanship peaks over Basaveshwar statue

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The event organized by the Shiva Organization on Wednesday at Mahatma Basaveshwar Chowk (Akashvani) to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Basaveshwar turned into a platform for intense political bickering over the issue of who should get credit for the installation of Basaveshwar’s statue.

I have no work, will install statue in 3 months

“I’ve been delivering speeches every year. Now that I am a Member of the Legislative Council and have no other work at present, assign me this responsibility. I will ensure the statue is installed within three months,” said MLC Sanjay Kenekar.

I had passed the resolution

“Sanju Bhau (Kenekar), you have taken responsibility, but Prof. Dhonde is also capable. Still, as an MLA, it is your duty. During my tenure, the city saw the maximum number of statue installations. When I was the Mayor, I had passed the resolution for Basaveshwar’s statue,” said MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, prompting former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele to raise his hand in acknowledgment.

Even I say, I did it”

“I have been pursuing the matter of the statue for several years. Now everyone is claiming credit, so I’ll also say, ‘I did it.’ The inauguration of this statue should be done at the hands of former union Home Minister Shivraj Patil-Chakurkar,” said senior leader Chandrakant Khaire.

I have influence in government

“The statue of Maharana Pratap was recently inaugurated. Similarly, Basaveshwar’s statue will also be inaugurated soon. I have some say in the government. The statue will be installed within 100 days. Next time, instead of two separate marquees, Basaveshwar Jayanti should be celebrated jointly,” said State Minister Atul Save.

Statue in final stages

“The work on the statue is in its final stages. The pedestal design will be finalized by the Chief Architect. After the Sindhudurg incident, stricter rules regarding pedestals and statues have been enforced. The statue will be installed within three months,” stated Municipal Administrator G. Srikant.

Resolution passed when wife was mayor

“The resolution to install Mahatma Basaveshwar’s statue in Swami Vivekananda Garden was passed during the tenure of my wife, Anita Ghodele, as Mayor,” said former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele while speaking on the district festival committee’s dais.