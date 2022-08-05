Political setback in Mamdapur GP; while power in Agarkanadgaon remains unchanged

Gangapur, Aug 5:

The results of the Mamdapur and the Agarkandgaon gram panchayat (GP) elections in the tehsil turned out to be interesting. The transfer of power in Mamdapur was a jolt to the contestants, while the ruling panel in Agarkandgaon GP succeeded in retaining power by defeating the panel of Shiv Sena's taluka chief Subhash Kanade.

The term of these two-gram panchayats got ended, therefore, the voting was held on Thursday. The counting of votes began in the presence of tehsildar Satish Soni at the tehsil office today (on Friday) at 10 am. The Agarkanadgaon GP comprises nine seats. Earlier, three members were elected unopposed. As a result, the election was held for the six seats. Of which, the current ruling Ekta Gramvikas Panel (of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP group) won five seats. Besides, two members, out of three elected unopposed, are of the same panel. The Adarsh Gramvikas Panel of Sena’s Kanade (who is chief of Gangapur tehsil comprising 52 villages from Vaijapur assembly constituency) got defeated.

Meanwhile, Mamdapur GP witnessed polls for seven seats. Surprisingly, the villagers overthrew the ruling Shetkari Vikas Panel and the Chaturbhuj Panel won all the seats. It was a joyous moment for the winning candidates and they could not resist celebrating the occasion by throwing gulal upon each other.