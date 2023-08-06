Political sparks fly at railway station redevelopment event

Heated exchanges over clothing, credits and city’s name

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The redevelopment ceremony of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station witnessed a charged political atmosphere on Sunday, with ministers and MP engaging in heated exchanges over clothing, credits, and the city's name. Amidst the occasion, political leaders delivered pointed remarks, drawing both applause and attention from the audience.

MP Imtiaz Jaleel drew attention by donning a black dress, which he explained that it was not a form of protest while taking a jibe at those who have engaged in unethical practices while wearing white clothes. In his speech, Jaleel emphasized the need for unity in addressing the demands of railways and highlighted the significance of functional rail connectivity between different cities.

Jaleel, the MP of Aurangabad

Union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, took the stage and addressed Jaleel, clarifying that he is an MP from Aurangabad, not Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He expressed the desire to have an elected representative from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to represent the city's interests.

Commitment to the region

Housing minister Atul Save, in his speech, highlighted the government's commitment to the region, referring to the double engine government and the significant funds of Rs 359 crore allocated for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station project. During the proceedings, some moments of confusion arose when Dr Karad and MP Jaleel initially referred to Save as the home minister instead of the housing minister. However, the speeches continued without any major disruptions.

Attendees leave their seats

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address, some attendees left their seats, causing a partial emptying of chairs. Despite this, the event proceeded, with students facing certain challenges amidst the large crowd of BJP office bearers and workers.