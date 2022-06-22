Political upheaval concerns families of MLAs

Activists restless, rush at contact offices

Aurangabad, June 22:

The families of MLAs from Aurangabad are worried after they joined urban development minister Eknath Shinde's group. Their supporters and activists also appear to be restless due to political upheaval on Wednesday.

Police were on high alert at the residence and contact office of horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare. The office was crowded with supporters. Bhumare is in touch with the family. The family of MLA Pradip Jaiswal did not get in touch with him during the day, said his son Rishikesh Jaiswal. When contacted, MLA Sanjay Shirsat's son Siddhant Shirsat said that, "I am out of town. But the family members are in contact.” He said that the group with Eknath Shinde was of Shiv Sena's ideology. Meanwhile, no family members of MLA Shirsat nor Jaiswal were present in the agitation at Kranti Chowk.

Silence at the contact office

There was silence at Shirsat and Jaiswal’s contact office. Activists, supporters were seen coming to the office all day long. Sena activists are still calm, so no untoward incident has taken place in the city. But anything can happen in the future, warned the district president MLC Ambadas Danve.