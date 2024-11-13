Poll heat to soar as PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray, Anjali Ambedkar’s public meetings today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Elections heat will soar in the city and district on November 14 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi national leader Anjali Ambedkar will hold public meetings.

Uddhav Thackeray will address the meetings at Kannad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while Anjali Ambedkar will conduct six meetings throughout the day. The heat of the election will soar due to campaigning of big guns in the city and the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting will be organised at Graham Firth ground in Chikalthana MIDC at 1 pm, on November 14 as part of campaigning for the candidates in 14 Constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.

A mega pandal of 60,000 square feet is being developed for the meeting, while 2,500 police personnel will be deployed. Parking arrangements for 5,000 vehicles have been made while the road from Jalgaon T-Point to Cambridge Chowk will be closed from 12 noon to 4 pm on Thursday.

UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's public meeting will be organised in Kannad at 3 pm, on Thursday while another meeting will be at Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal Ground in the city at 7 pm. Everyone's attention is on this meeting as Shiv Sainiks are working hard to make this meeting a record-breaking one. It is not known which star campaigners of UBT will come for this meeting.

Leader of VBA Anjali Ambedkar will address six meetings for campaigning of candidates on Thursday. The first meeting will be arranged at Ambedkarnagar, at 11 am for the campaigning of Afsar Khan, followed by, Nandanvan Colony at 12 noon for Javed Qureshi, Wadgaon Kolhati at 1 pm for Anjan Salve, Lasur Station at 5. 30 pm for Anil Chandalia, Khandala at 7 pm for Kishore Rajurkar and Karanjkheda at 8-30 pm for Ayaz Shah.