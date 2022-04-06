Polluted water, air, major factors causing diseases

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, April 6:

World health day will be celebrated across the globe on April 7, while the theme this year is 'Our Planet, Our Health'. The changing climatic conditions are causing diseases and hence there is a grave need to analyze the situation and sought measures for it.

The past two years of the Corona crisis have compelled mankind to reconsider the health-related approach.

A man should be physically and mentally healthy, for which, pure water, air, food, and exercise are needed. The environment plays a vital role in spreading diseases. Contaminated water poured into the drinking water sources from industries and sewage systems give rise to gastric diseases. Similarly, pollutant air from industries, vehicles, and other sources cause respiratory diseases. The less severe diseases are then transformed into drastically serious diseases.

Hence, the time has come to give serious thought to the preservation of the ecosystem. The green cover in Aurangabad is very negligible as compared to Konkan and Vidharbha. During the Corona crisis, it was seen that the people living in the areas were more immune to the disease than the people living in less green cover areas. Trees and the natural habitat of the animals and plants should be preserved as the environment is directly co-related to the diseases, the experts opined.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) former president, Aurangabad, Dr Santosh Ranjalkar said that the past two years were a major challenge for all and especially for the medical sector. People suffered but were soon recovered from the situation. They adopted a healthy lifestyle by choosing nutritious food and regular exercise. Similarly, the medical field accomplished the up-gradation in just one which, which otherwise would have been achieved in 20 years. The government has also provided a lot of funds to upgrade medical services.

Environmentalist and Honorary Wild Life Warden, Forest Department, Aurangabad, Dr Kishor Pathak said, changing climatic conditions have a severe impact on the health of the human being. However, he is responsible for this situation. The continuous degradation of nature and extensive deforestation has changed the ecosystem. In Aurangabad, four mountains and around 20 hills were destructed and around 2 lakh trees were cut down for the construction of highways. The destruction of the natural habitat of animals, insects, and reptiles has also destroyed the natural food chain in the ecosystem. The microbes strengthened to rise several diseases, which we had not seen earlier.