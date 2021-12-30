Pollution of Salim Ali Lake challenged in court

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

In response to a petition, filed by Adv Attadeep Agade, regarding the pollution of water due to release of drainage by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the Salim Ali Lake, the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), A V Khedkar-Garad, ordered to file offence against the AMC administrator A K Pandey, under Section 43 and 44 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The complainant stated that the AMC is posing danger to the environment as well as the public health by releasing drainage waste in the lake. The act is illegal and criminal in nature and above all, it is being done openly and regularly. The lake water has been polluted and a raw smell is emanating from the reservoir. The bio-diversity of the lake is in danger.

Thousands of fish have died due to polluted water. The herbs, aquatic animals and other micro orgasms have been damaged. The issue of pollution has been raised by many persons, societies, organisations and newspapers. In many petitions also, the AMC has been ordered not to release drainage waste in the lake. Despite this the AMC continues to release the drainage waste in the water source, he mentioned.

Provision in the Act

The complainant underlined that there is a provision under the above Act to hold personally responsible and file a petition against the administrative head of the municipal corporation or local self-government that is causing pollution. There is also a provision for awarding appropriate punishment. He further mentioned that it is the responsibility of the pollution control board to file the complaint, but if it also fails to do so then a common man can also serve notice to the pollution control board in a prescribed format and file a complaint in the court. Hence Adv Aagale filed a complaint in court.

It is learnt that the Act considers water pollution as a crime and there is a provision of awarding punishment, from one and a half years to six years, to those responsible for it.