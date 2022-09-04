Poly students can take admission to B E-Marine Engg sans CET

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

There is good news for Polytechnic diploma holders that they can take admissions to the four-year B E- Marine Engineering course without a common entrance test (CET) for the academic year 2022-23.

Directorate General of Shipping (DGS)-Mumbai made CET compulsory for admissions to Pre-Sea Maritime courses in April 2020.

Indian Maritime University asked to conduct CET for DGS-approved Maritime Training Institutes (MTIs) for three Pre-Sea Maritime courses.

They are BE/ B-Tech in Marine Engineering (four years duration), B Sc (Nautical Science, three years duration) and Diploma in Nautical Science course.

The aspirants were exempted from CET for the academic year 2020-21 due to the Covid outbreak. The DGS directed MTIs in 2021 to follow their own admission process for the academic year 2021-22 because of Covid.

It was announced that the CET will be conducted for admissions to Maritime courses for the academic year 2022-23.

However, the DGS received a request from candidates and MTIs to exempt CET for candidates desiring to take admission to BE course through lateral entry considering that candidates already qualifying diploma engineering courses after the 10th standard.

The students informed the DGS that the syllabus for the CET is different from the diploma engineering syllabus and they were away from the classes and syllabus of the 11th and 12th during their diploma engineering course.

Taking into aspirants' request, the Directorate decided to exempt polytechnic candidates from CET to seek lateral entry for admission into the second year of the four-year Marine Engineering degree course for the academic year 2022-23.

The Directorate of Technical Education released the circular of DGS informing polytechnic students about the change in admission eligibility for the degree course in Marine engineering.