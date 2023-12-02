Polytechnic student commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A polytechnic student committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Chotu Chaudhary (19).

According to police, Gaurav, a resident of Kasoda in Jalgaon district was studying in the MIT College in polytechnic for the first year. After attending college he returned to the hostel. At 9.30 pm, he sent his room mate to have lunch.

After his friends returned, they knocked on the door. They informed the hostel administration as they received no response. The officials opened the door and found Gaurav hanging from the ceiling. The Satara police were informed. During inspection, the police did not find any suicide note. His body was handed over to his family after a postmortem on Saturday. The police have confiscated his mobile.