Poor birth ratio of girl child in Jalna

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

The jurisdiction of the deputy director (health) comprises of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. The average ratio of the female children, after every 1000 male children, in the division is 913 between April and December 2021.

The highest ratio of female child was recorded in Aurangabad district and the lowest ratio was recorded in Jalna district.

It has been observed that the ratio of girl child has declined in Aurangabad district compared to the figures recorded two years ago. The ratio of girl child was 966, after 1000 male child, in 2018-19. In 2021 (April to December) the ratio

dropped to 936. According to the office of the deputy directorate (health), " A total of 61,580 kids were born in nine months in 2021. It includes 31,806 male child and 29,774 girl child."

District Male Female Ratio of Girl Child (after every 1000 males)

Aurangabad 31, 806 29,774 936

Jalna 13,437 11,340 844

Parbhani 11,831 11029 932

Hingoli 7,189 6543 910

Total 64,263 58,686 913