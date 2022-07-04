Poor response to Rs 100 cr road tenders by contractors

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 4:

In a surprising development, the tenders invited by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to develop roads valuing Rs 100 crore, seem to have fallen victim to local politics. Today (July 4) was the last date to submit quotations for two tenders, each valuing Rs 50 crore, but the civil contractors turned their backs on the process. There was zero response to one tender and only one for another tender. This worried AMC and it has now decided to re-invite the tenders, it is learnt.

The AMC has made a provision of Rs 200 crore in its annual budget for the development of roads in the city. To undertake the development of 81 roads through its funds (of Rs 100 crore) in 2022-23, the AMC divided the roads into two different packages. Ironically, on the last date, the AMC did not receive any response for tender to develop Package I roads (of Rs 50 crore), while there was one response to tender to develop Package II roads (of Rs 50 crore), said the sources.

Controversy on road works

The former AMC office-bearers made a critical comment on roads proposed to be developed through civic funds during the last week. They claimed that the AMC has laid down the terms and conditions to benefit the contractor of their choice. It is learnt that if there is no response to the second call of the tenders, then any one contractor responding to the third call will be awarded the contract, it is said.