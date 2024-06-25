Pos-SSC polytechnic admissions date extended up to July 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Tuesday evening extended the last date for admission to post-SSC polytechnic courses up to July 9.

It may be noted that online registration of applications and uploading of required documents for admissions to three-year full-time post-SSC Engineering Technology/Architecture courses at the Government and private unaided polytechnics began on May 29 for the academic year 2024-25. The last date for applying and document verification was June 25. The final merit list was to be displayed on July 2. Considering the response of students, the date was extended to July 9. The details of the revised schedule was being released late at night. The registration fee for the general group is Rs 400 while for the reserved category it is Rs 300.

Box

More than 1.27 lakh students registered for the polytechnic during the last 27 days. Of them, 1.4 lakh students paid fees and confirmed the registration.

Box

All candidates from the State who passed SSC examination or its equivalent, with at least 35 per cent aggregate mark are eligible to apply for admission. The candidates who are out of Maharashtra will be eligible for institution quota only as all India candidates.

Box

Certificates must submitted to avail of reservation

Candidates who have registered as reserved category candidates but are unable to produce a required certificate for reservation claims during the documents verification stage will be treated as general category candidates. All backward-class candidates will have to produce a non-creamy layer certificate valid up to March 31, 2025, compulsorily.