POSCO workshop held for sub-staff at Stepping Stones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Stepping Stones High School organised a specialized workshop on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for the sub-staff, recently.

Assistant sub-inspector of city police Lata Jadhav, and lady head constable Kalpana Kharat provided valuable insights into the provisions of the POSCO Act, emphasizing the importance of awareness, vigilance, and proper conduct in protecting children.

The interactive session discussed the key responsibilities of the sub-staff in safeguarding children and ensuring a secure environment within the school premises. The officers highlighted the signs of abuse that should not be overlooked, and the proper channels for reporting any suspicious or inappropriate behaviour.

Principal Jayashree Kad said the workshop has empowered the sub-staff with the knowledge and tools necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.