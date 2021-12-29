Positivity rate remains less than one per cent in city

More than 2,000 tests conducted in city daily

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Municipal corporation is conducting corona tests on over two thousand suspects daily on the backdrop of omicron. However, there is some relief as the positivity rate is less than one per cent.

More tests are being conducted in the city as compared to the rural areas. However, the number of new patients in the city is low. Whereas in rural areas, only five to six hundred tests are being carried out. The health administration is trying to increase vaccination in rural areas. However, there is concern that the number of corona tests is declining.

Corporation keeping a close eye

The omicron crisis has alerted the municipal health administration, which has been keeping a close watch on passengers returning from abroad for the past few days. Every passenger is being tested after entering the district. Swabs of corona positive are being sent to ICMR and NIV, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, municipal health officer.

Testing of suspects

In rural areas, corona tests are performed on 500 to 600 people daily. People who have taken the second dose ignore undergoing the test. Anyone should get tested if there are symptoms. Suspects are also being examined at private hospitals, Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, additional district health officer.

Corona tests in rural areas:

Date Test Positive Positivity Rate

Dec 24 538 0 0.00

Dec 25 266 3 1.13

Dec 26 125 2 1.60

Dec 27 681 0 0.00

Dec 28 489 0 0.00

Corona tests in the city

Date Test Positive Positivity Rate

Dec 24 1922 2 0.10

Dec 25 1752 6 0.34

Dec 26 2420 10 0.41

Dec 27 2518 4 0.16

Dec 28 2117 9 0.43