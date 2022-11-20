Possibility of measles outbreak concerns the health department

Samples of 20 suspects in city sent to NIV

Aurangabad:

After corona, swine flu, the health administration is once again worried about measles. Samples of 20 suspected patients from the city have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination till November 16. The situation will be clear only after receiving the report, said health officials.

Vaccination campaign is conducted to control the measles outbreak. The vaccine is given free of cost to children in government hospitals. Yet it is a worrying situation that many people remain deprived of the vaccine. In the month of October, the health department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) conducted a search campaign for children who had not received the Measles-Rubella vaccine. The teams found 131 children who had not received the first vaccine. Also, 177 children were found who did not take the second dose. They were vaccinated in the survey. The children with fever and rash are being recorded and the necessary examination is being done immediately. Medical officers have been briefed on guidelines on measles outbreak management.

Awaiting report from the NIV

In view of the outbreak of measles in Mumbai, preventive measures are being taken as per the guidance of the State. Measles-rubella vaccine is also given free of charge along with all vaccines under routine immunization. Priority efforts are being made to ensure that no child in the city is deprived of vaccination. Reports of all suspected cases in November are pending, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, health officer, AMC.