Post of Justice is not a job but the opportunity to accomplish social responsibility: Justice Gawai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The post of justice is not a job but the opportunity to accomplish social responsibility. All the judges try to utilize this opportunity for rendering services to society and the country. Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala with the same instinct tried to provide justice to the deprived and exploited sections. Hence, they could reach the positions of chief justices. All the lawyers should take inspiration from them and should achieve success”, opined Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gawai.

He was addressing a function organised by Aurangabad Division Bench Bar Association to felicitate Justice Prasanna Varale for his appointment as the chief justice of Karnataka High Court and Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala as the chief justice of Madras High Court.

Justice Gawai further said that today is not just the felicitation of the judges, but the felicitation of those who took efforts for the establishment of the Aurangabad division bench like freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff, Kashinath Navandar, then chief justice Vyankatrao Deshpande, Bar. A R Antule and others. This bench has given four judges to the High Courts in the country, he said.

Bombay High Court acting chief justice Nitin Jamdar, Aurangabad division bench administrative Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Rajasthan High Court’s retired chief justice Sambhaji Shinde, bar association president Adv Nitin Chaudhary, secretary Adv Suhas Urgunde, vice presidents Abhaysingh Bhosale and Nimi Suryawanshi were present on the dais.

Acting chief justice Nitin Jamdar, Justice Ravindra Ghuge, senior counsel R N Dhorde, Sanjeev Deshpande, Vijaykumar Sapkal, Shahji Ghotale Patil, Rajendra Godbole, Rameshwar Totla and Shrikant Adwant spoke on the occasion. President Chaudhary made an introductory speech while secretary Urgunde proposed a vote of thanks.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Gangapurwala said, the aim of establishing the Aurangabad division bench has been fulfilled. If there would be no division bench, around 70 percent of litigants would have been deprived of justice.

Justice Varale said, while administrating justice, the opportunity to wipe the tears of the deprived people has been received. The judicial system is based on the principles of the Constitution. However, it is the collective responsibility to remain alert so that no untoward incident should occur about the framers of the Constitution.