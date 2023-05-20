Postal department lady officer desecrated religious places

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lady officer of the post department, who was in depression due to some family matters desecrated the idols and pictures of deities in various religious places in the city on Saturday between 9 am and 10 am. After this incident, she went to her office and started working casually as if nothing has happened.

After this incident was unveiled, the police through the CCTV footage searched her and registered a case against her. The lady officer has been identified as Shilpa Garud Udawant (Satara area).

Police said she desecrated the pictures at various religious places in Satara, Jawaharnagar, and Pundliknagar areas. She desecrated two religious places in the jurisdiction of Satara police station, and one each in Osmanpura, Pundliknagar, and Jawaharnagar police stations jurisdiction. The nearby residents immediately informed the police about the incident. Considering the seriousness of the incident, CP Manoj Lohiya directed all the senior officers and PIs to take immediate action and search for the woman. On the basis of the CCTV footage evidence, the police searched the woman and arrested her. They also seized her scooter, on which she went to various places. On receiving the number of the scooter, the police reached to her workplace, where she was working as usual. Based on a complaint lodged by resident Kiran Kotole, a case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.

During the investigation, her office head said that her behaviour changed over the past few days. She was in depression due to some family problems. Two days back, she ransacked all the pictures in the office.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police appealed to the people that the mental condition of the woman is not stable. In this matter, there does not appear any intention of creating tension between groups. People should not believe or spread any rumours and spoil the peace of the city.

The woman who saw her at Aloknagar in Satara area told the police that she was wearing a Punjabi dress and covered her face with a scarf and fled away after desecrating the pictures and idols. Haribhau Hiwale lodged a complaint with Satara police station.