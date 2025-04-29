Postal employees protest against proposed Independent Delivery Centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Postal workers across the country held a protest dharna on Tuesday in opposition to what they described as the arbitrary functioning of the Central Government. If the government fails to respond to their demands, the workers have announced a further dharna outside the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra-Goa Circle in Mumbai on May 6, followed by an indefinite strike starting May 20, said the postal workers' leader Devendra Pardeshi.

As per the directive of the Central Executive Committee, on Tuesday, April 29 at 4 pm, all postal workers of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division gathered in front of the Divisional Office at the head post office (HPO) and staged anti-IDC protests.

The postal agitators shouted slogans stressing on the need to fight unitedly. To ensure the success of the protest, the demonstration was led by Circle Vice President Devendra Pardeshi and included prominent participation of president Sanjay Sonawane, Divisional President Vishal Vetal, Working President Syed Taj Mohammad, Vice Presidents Ashok Late and Sunil Jain, Deputy Secretary Mahadev Ilag, Treasurer Anand Bohte, Joint Secretary Kamalsingh Zonwal, among many others including active members of NFPE (National Federation of Postal Employees).