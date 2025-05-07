Postmen will not lose their jobs after IDC: CPMG

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) of Maharashtra-Goa Circles, Amitabh Singh, has assured the delegation of postal employees that the strength of postmen will not be reduced after the establishment of Independent Delivery Centres (IDCs). Besides, the vacant posts of 2391 postmen will also be filled soon, said the CPMG on Tuesday.

The All India Postal union P-4 and All India Gramin Dak Sevak union (AIGDSU) staged a dharna in front of the Maharashtra Circle office in Mumbai on Tuesday to press their demands. The union’s general secretary, R P Sarang led the agitation.

Later on, the CPMG invited the delegation for a discussion in the circle office. Director Simran Kaur was present at the meeting. The delegation comprising office-bearers of both the unions, including R P Sarang, Sadanand Rane, Devendra Pardeshi, Vijay Kardak, Dinesh Shahapurkar, Sanjay Hindurao, Ananta Mhaskar and Raju Awhad discussed on impact of the IDC system and its possible effects. After going through the demands, the CPMG assured the delegation of taking cognizance of their demands.