Power boost in 48 hours!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Consumers across Maharashtra can now get enhanced electricity load within 24 to 48 hours. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched an automated online system that approves load enhancement up to 157 KW for industrial, commercial, and domestic users.

How the new system works

The system, now live on the MSEDCL website and mobile app, allows consumers to apply online and pay prescribed charges. Once payment is made, approvals are processed automatically, and updates are shared via SMS or email.

Faster Meter Installation

If consumers require a shift from single-phase to three-phase supply or need a new meter, the system issues installation orders directly to the concerned agency. The process, including new meter installation, will be completed within 48 hours.

Infrastructure upgrades where needed

When additional infrastructure is necessary, MSEDCL will assign the work to empaneled agencies. Estimates will be prepared and approved, and consumers will receive regular progress updates.

Appeal to consumers

“MSEDCL has made load enhancement and reduction in the low-tension category fully online and automated under the ‘Ease of Living’ policy. This will save consumers both time and effort. We encourage everyone to use this facility,” said Pawankumar Kachot, Chief Engineer, MSEDCL.