Power consumers threaten of hunger strike for new transformer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the low-capacity transformer, hundreds of residents in the Wadgaon Kolhati, have been left in darkness for three days. The MSEDCL administration has been urged to immediately provide a higher-capacity transformer; otherwise, the residents have warned of a hunger strike through a formal notice to the officials.

In Gut Numbers 5 and 8 of Wadgaon Kolhati, builders had installed a 63 kVA transformer. At the time, this was sufficient for the population present. However, over the past five to seven years, as plot-owners have constructed homes, the population has increased to full capacity. Consequently, the load on the transformer has increased, leading to malfunctions, including fires and explosions. This has resulted in the power supply being disrupted for the past three days.

Letter to the superior office

The MSEDCL assistant engineer Govind Dusange said, “ A request for a 200 KVA transformer in place of the 63 KVA one was sent to the superior office on December 4, 2023.”