Power cuts hit deolai residents repeatedly; frustration mounts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents and businesses in Devlaai faced severe inconvenience on Saturday as electricity was cut 7–8 times between 11 am and 7 pm. The repeated outages sparked widespread frustration among locals.

Areas including Maulinagar, Naiknagar, and Khadi Road saw erratic power supply throughout the day. The first outage occurred at 11.30 am and returned by 12.30 pm, only to be cut again at 1.15 pm. Similar disruptions continued until 7 pm, causing significant problems for households, shopkeepers, and vendors. High-rise residents struggled as lifts remained non-functional for long periods, forcing elderly people to climb stairs. Locals also feared damage to electrical appliances due to frequent fluctuations. Attempts to reach the electricity helpline went unanswered, leaving residents angry and helpless.