Power failure in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a power failure at different places in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-II Growth Centre, Mhada Colony and Cidco Mahanagar-I, on Wednesday night after a tree fell on electricity wires at Cidco Growth Centre premises.

The residents of the areas had to face a lot of inconvenience due to the rise in mercury.

According to details, a roadside Gulmohar tree was uprooted and fell on wires of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-2 Growth Centre at 9 pm on Wednesday. Residents rushed to the office of Mahavitran when electricity was not restored even after an hour. They experience more humidity at night because of the scorching sun in the day. The power was restored around 1 am.

They demanded that the Cidco administration complete works of cutting tree branches which may come in contact with electricity wires, poles and transformers to avoid incidents like this in the rainy season.