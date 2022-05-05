Power outages in various areas today

Aurangabad, May 5:

MSEDCL has undertaken pre-monsoon maintenance works to prevent power outages in rainy season. For this, power supply will be interrupted in various parts of the city on Friday.

Areas including Harsul, Mayurnagar, Chikalthana, Pannalalnagar, Mondha, Delhi Gate, Padmapura, Nakshatrawadi and Waluj will be affected due to outages. Maintenance work will be carried out in the area on Friday. Electricity will be disconnected for three hours in some areas and for five hours in others.

Therefore, the citizens might have to face inconvenience. It is also expected to affect the city's water supply. MSEDCL superintending engineer Prakash Jamdhade said that pre-monsoon works have been undertaken and power supply will be disconnected in various parts of the city.