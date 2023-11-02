Power press die stolen from Waluj MIDC factory

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unidentified thieves broke open the shutter of an industry and decamped with an industrial material worth Rs 2.40 lakh in Waluj MIDC area, recently.

Tukaram Maroti Kande (Patoda) runs an engineering unit in Shajapur Shivar. A fortnight ago, as a routine affair, he locked the unit and went home on October 18 at 7 pm. However, one Dabaji Joshi, who stays on the campus, spotted the shutter of the unit lifted to a height at 4 am. He immediately alerted the owner about the theft. Later on Kande during inspection found the power press die of valuing Rs 2.40 lakh missing from the section. Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves. Further investigation is on.