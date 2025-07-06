Power tariff hike sparks concern among industries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (MERC) revised power tariff order will hurt industries and mislead consumers, warned the All India Renewable Energy Association during a press meet on Saturday.

District director Govind Patil alleged that although MERC claims a 10% reduction for domestic consumers, bills from July 2025 onward will be higher than March 2025 levels. Alongside member Mayur Bhangadia, he demanded the immediate withdrawal of the June 25 order, calling it one-sided and against public interest.

Originally, MERC had issued a balanced order on March 28. But MSEDCL cited mathematical errors and submitted a revised proposal without public disclosure or hearings. The new structure introduces kVAh-based billing, higher fixed charges, removal of Time-of-Day tariffs, solar banking discontinuation, zero fuel adjustment assumption, and cancellation of concessions raising alarm across the industrial sector.

Tariff hike: 25–40% impact likely

Three-shift units may face a 25–30% bill hike, single-shift industries 20–40%, and solar net-metering users 30–35%. Large and efficient units may still see an 8–12% rise. “This will hit profits, trigger job cuts, and may force industries to shut down or migrate to other states,” Patil cautioned.