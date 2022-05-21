PPDC to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad, May 21:

The ‘Permanent Product Display Centre’ (PPDC) an initiative of the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) will be inaugurated by the union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at MAC, Waluj on May 22 at 11 am.

Giving more information, MAC director Rajendra Mudkhedkar said, the PPDC will showcase the manufacturing capabilities of Marathwada region, alternative sourcing and will provide international B2B support for SMEs and opportunities for upcoming entrepreneurs and academia. It will also act as a marketing tool for domestic as well as foreign customers. Company information and products display for 365 days. It has a state-of-the-art decor of international standards and trained marketing executives to coordinate with visitors.