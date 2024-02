Pragati Mahila Mandal distributes Tulsi saplings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 1008 Kalikund Parshwanath Saitwal Digambar Jain Mandir organized a well-received Haldi Kumkum programme under the leadership of Pragati Mahila Mandal.

Archana Mogle, Meena Harkar, and Sarika Dikekar moderated the event, with Vandana Bhumkar, Nirmala Vaikos, Vidya Katke, Bharti Sangwe, and Meenakshi Udgirkar as chief guests. Child actors Naman Vaikos, Anuj Jamalpur, and Vishuddhi Dhongde captivated the audience with their performance of Lord Ram and Lakshman visit to Shabri's hut. Competitions were held, with Megha Patni, Puja Kale, and Ratnamala Annadate clinching the top positions.

The highlight was the distribution of Tulsi saplings for house-to-house planting, promoting environmental consciousness. Savita Gosavi, Aruna Sangwe, Lata Mahajan, and other mandal members were present.