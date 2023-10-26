Prahlad Abhyankar lecture series today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Late Prahladji Abhyankar memorial lectures series will be organised at Tapadiya Natya Mandir at 7 pm on October 27.

Incharge director of Higher Education Department Dr Shailendra Deolankar will deliver a lecture on ‘New Trends in Indian Foreign Policy, G20 to Israel-Palestine conflic.’

Vibhag Sanghchalak of RSS Babanrao Jagade will preside over while management council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy Dr Gajanan Sanap will also grace the event. Manoj Shevale and Venkatesh Kamlu appealed to all to attend the programme.